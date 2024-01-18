Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    This Under-the-Radar Luggage Brand Marries Retro Vibes With Modern Details

    This Under-the-Radar Luggage Brand Marries Retro Vibes With Modern Details

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Floyd.

    Many of us may be itching to get away from the cold winter weather, and the only thing getting us through the short days stuck inside is looking forward to planning a spring getaway. And what better way to escape winter’s wrath than jetting off to a warm beach in the Caribbean or exploring a new city in South America with some new luggage by your side?

    Inspired by Venice Beach bohemia, skateboarding culture, and ’70s nostalgia, German-based luggage brand Floyd is one of our favorite under-the-radar travel labels that, frankly, deserves more attention in the States. Floyd offers a range of the coolest suitcases, travel bags, and accessories. The brand’s M.O. is “giving modern travel its mojo back” by capturing the essence of a free-spirited, modern globe trotter with bold colorways, thoughtful design details like skateboarding-style wheels for improved mobility, and retro yet elevated vibes all around.

