Eagles’ Massage Therapist Accuses ‘Brutish’ Knicks Owner James Dolan of Sexual Assault

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

A former massage therapist for legendary rock band the Eagles claims she was coerced into having unwanted sex with billionaire New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who then allegedly trafficked her cross-country and set her up to be further assaulted by convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, Kellye Croft, 38, says the “brutish” MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment mogul, who Croft describes in the filing as a “mediocre” singer-songwriter, preyed upon her some 10 years ago “for his own sexual gratification,” before passing her off to a known predator. Dolan, who was married at the time, led Croft to believe that he wanted “something more than merely satisfying his desire to have a sex-fueled ‘rock star’ experience on the road,” the lawsuit states. “Ms. Croft’s youthful naivete led her to believe, at the time, that Dolan actually cared about her.”

Instead, he left her traumatized and broken, according to Croft’s lawsuit, which says she developed a substance abuse problem trying to “assuage her feelings of shame and guilt for getting roped into Dolan’s manipulations.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.