DOJ Set to Release Report of Botched Police Response to Uvalde School Shooting

The Justice Department is set to release a report on Thursday, detailing its assessment of the botched law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting, as confirmed by a DOJ spokesperson.

The forthcoming “Critical Incident Review” does not constitute a criminal investigation into the events that unfolded in May 2022 at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers lost their lives. Instead, the review aims to offer an independent and comprehensive account of how law enforcement handled the shooting.

This examination encompasses aspects such as officer training, command and control response, resource deployment, and the support provided to victims and their families.

Criticism from Uvalde families regarding the law enforcement response during the massacre, which stands as the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, has prompted the need for a thorough assessment. Notably, it took 77 minutes for any of the nearly 400 assembled law enforcement officers to confront the assailant on that fateful day.

