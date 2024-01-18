2 ‘Critically Missing Children’ Found Safe in Colorado

Grand Junction, CO (USMS) – A month’s long investigation into the whereabouts of two missing and endangered children believed to have been abducted by their biological grandmother has come to an end with both children recovered safely, and the grandmother arrested.

Wednesday afternoon, fugitive Jacqueline Ballard, 67, was arrested at a residence in the Willow Heights neighborhood of Hotchkiss, near the intersection of Ash Lane and Aspen Lane. During the initial search of the residence, law enforcement officers located both children, 9 and 10, who had been missing since May 30, 2023. Both children were taken into protective custody and are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

On July 1, 2023, a Deputy U.S. Marshal in Grand Junction, CO who is assigned to the Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) became aware of a missing child case out of Hotchkiss, CO. Coordination was done with the Hotchkiss Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation for the COVOTF to begin assisting with the case and to enter the missing children into the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)’s national database.

On July 21, 2023, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Jacqueline Ballard by the Hotchkiss Police Department and Delta County courts charging her with violation of custody order (18-3-304(2)). This warrant was subsequently also adopted by the U.S. Marshals (USMS) COVOTF and both cases were elevated to a “Major Case” status within the USMS.

Over the course of the following months, COVOTF Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force Officers from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation conducted an aggressive investigation for both the missing children as well as Ballard.

An endangered missing alert issued by CBI alerted the public to information and photos of the children, Ballard, and details about the vehicle they may be traveling in. Investigators uncovered connections and travel spanning five different states across the western U.S. The COVOTF investigative team authored over 12 search warrants, conducted numerous interviews, spent countless hours on physical surveillance, and researched through hundreds of pages of data and records obtained. Eventually, those efforts paid off in a lead indicating Ballard was about to return home to Hotchkiss along with the children.

On Wednesday, a multi-agency team was assembled including law enforcement officers from the U.S. Marshals Service in Grand Junction, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Hotchkiss Police Department, United States Postal Inspectors, Homeland Security Investigations, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

The team set up surveillance on the Willow Heights residence in Hotchkiss and was able to make contact with Danielle Ballard, daughter of Jacqueline and aunt to Demi and King. Soon after, members of the joint law enforcement team made entry into the residence as the safety of the children was of the utmost priority. Ballard was located inside the home and taken into custody. The children were then located by the law enforcement team and immediately placed in the care of Child Protective Services workers who were also present.

Both Jacqueline and Danielle Ballard were transported to and booked into the Delta County Jail. They are both being held $50,000 cash only bond.

The post 2 ‘Critically Missing Children’ Found Safe in Colorado appeared first on Breaking911.