Injured Al Jazeera Star Flees Gaza After Losing Third Child to War

Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief fled the country to treat an injury he received from an Israeli airstrike last month, he said on Tuesday.

Wael al-Dahdouh told the AFP that he had crossed the Rafah crossing into Egypt and was en route to Qatar to tend to his wounds. Al-Dahdouh’s departure came weeks after he buried his son, journalist Hamza al-Dahdouh, after another attack on Gaza, a stark reminder of journalists’ risks in covering the Israeli government’s war in Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack.

Four of al-Dahdouh’s surviving children crossed the border last week, according to the AFP. Khaled Elbalshy, the head of Egypt’s top journalist union, thanked the Egyptian government in a Facebook post and said he spoke to al-Dahdouh after he passed the crossing.

