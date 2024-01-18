Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Cruise captain is called out for his Hard Solo excuse for party disaster when he was blind drunk – as he answers barrage of brutal questions from Channel Seven reporter

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Cruise captain is called out for his Hard Solo excuse for party disaster when he was blind drunk – as he answers barrage of brutal questions from Channel Seven reporter

    By Antoinette Milienos for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 5:57 PM EST, January 16, 2024 | Updated: 5:58 PM EST, January 16, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A skipper who steered a New Year’s Eve cruise onto a sandbank has given a bizarre reason for why he got so drunk: he claimed he thought his alcoholic drinks were soft drinks.

    Cruise captain Keith Francis Tamati Tarapipipi-Kippenberger was almost three times over the limit and crashed his ship on a sandbank in the Gold Coast Broadwater, near Main Beach, during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

    About 120 partygoers were forced to call the stranded boat in 2024, leading to a massive rescue operation at sea.

    Queensland’s Southport Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday that water police had received several reports about the skipper, including suspicions he had been drinking.

    Defense attorney Clancy Robba told the court that Tarapipipi-Kippenberger only later realized that the “number of soft drinks” he drank that night were actually alcoholic Hard Solos.

    Cruise captain Keith Francis Tamati Tarapipipi-Kippenberger (right) said he thought the alcoholic Hard Solo he drank was lemon soda

    Tarapipipi-Kippenberger was found to be nearly three times the legal drinking limit when he crashed a cruise ship carrying more than 100 passengers into a sandbank during New Year’s celebrations on the Gold Coast.

    Tarapipipi-Kippenberger was charged after taking a breath test and registering a blood alcohol level of 0.149.

    Hard Solo is the alcoholic counterpart of the lemon soda Solo, but has an alcohol content of 4.5 percent, which equates to approximately 1.3 standard drinks per can.

    The alcoholic beverage, which uses a similar brand name to Solo, will soon be forced to change its name to “Hard Rated” after regulators received a handful of complaints that it could be confused with the soda.

    The skipper remained silent as a reporter bombarded him with a barrage of questions as he left the court.

    “Do you have anything to say about what you did?” asked Channel Seven reporter Mel Wightman.

    “Do you understand how dangerous it is to drive a boat while drunk?

    “Do you really think people would believe you didn’t know you were drinking? You were almost three times over the legal limit.”

    Hard Solo was a huge hit at last year’s Schoolies celebrations on the Gold Coast. Schoolie Lucas, above, with a large crate

    Rhyce, Sabian, James and Will cracked open cans of Hard Solo along the Surfers Paradise strip during the festivities

    Mr Robba explained that his client had had a few drinks the day before the event and also on board the boat that evening.

    “He has never done anything like this before – he is embarrassed and ashamed of the offence,” Robba told the court, the court heard. Gold Coast Bulletin.

    However, Magistrate Mark Bamberry was unconvinced by the skipper’s confusion and claimed the story was ‘hard to believe’.

    “It’s not like you’re on a jet ski… you’ve got about 120 strange people on board plus your crew, and I’m told you drink Hard Solo and don’t know the difference,” Mr Bamberry said.

    Tarapipipi-Kippenberger pleaded guilty to one charge of mid-level drunk driving, was fined $2,000 and had his boating license disqualified for three months.

    Mr Robba explained that Tarapipipi-Kippenberger’s reputation has been ‘severely damaged’, making it difficult for the FIFO officer to find sailing contracts.

    He added that the incident was also being investigated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

    Do you know more about the Hard Solo accident? Email us: tips@dailymail.com

    There is a difference: Hard Solo (left) is the alcoholic counterpart of the lemon soda Solo (right), but has an alcohol concentration of 4.5 percent – which works out to about 1.3 standard drinks per can

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy