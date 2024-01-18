HORROR: Girls in 50-Gallon Barrels Rescued From Father’s Doomsday Cult in Newly-Obtained Footage

Chilling Moment Cops Find Missing Girls on Doomsday Cult Compound Where Kids as Young as Four Were ‘Married’ to Their Fathers and Sexually Abused

Newly revealed video footage captures the moment Utah authorities rescued two young girls who were discovered confined inside water barrels at the location of a doomsday cult led by their fathers. In December 2017, police located the girls, aged seven and four, shivering inside 50-gallon barrels on a desolate property utilized by the Knights of the Crystal Blade.

The bodycam footage, recently obtained by the Explore With Us YouTube channel, sheds light on the rescue operation.

One of the girls was the daughter of the cult’s self-proclaimed prophet, Samuel Shaffer, who is currently serving 26 years to life in prison. Shaffer pleaded guilty to charges of child rape and abuse.

