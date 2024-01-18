GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley Hospitalized

GOP Senator Chuck Grassley, aged 90, is currently undergoing treatment for an infection at an Iowa hospital, as revealed by his office on Tuesday.

In a statement, his office conveyed, “Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection. He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders.”

The Senator’s temporary absence coincides with the looming deadline for a potential partial government shutdown in just a matter of days.

