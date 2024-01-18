Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker Ronald Powell Dies at 32

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Ronald Powell, a former No. 1-ranked high school football recruit and eventual NFL linebacker, has died, according to the NFL Player’s Association. He was 32.

The union announced his passing in a statement on its NFLPA Former Players’ X account, though it did not disclose a date or cause of death.

“Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell — a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald,” the statement read.

