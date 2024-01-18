LeAnn Rimes Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove Precancerous Cells and Urges Fans to “Get Annual Exams”

LeAnn Rimes appeared on Instagram this week to share a personal health update with her 978,000 followers.

The 41-year-old singer, who has been helping Brandi Glanville with her health, revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove precancerous cells.

Sharing two photos of herself wearing an olive green ensemble while posing in nature, she added a lengthy caption.

“I had minor surgery and wanted to share what I did because I think it’s an important reminder to get our annual exams to look for changes that may be happening inside the body early on,” she wrote in the note. .

Rimes added that the month of January is usually “challenging” for her, but this year she feels “joyful.”

The caption began: “January is usually a challenging month for me.” In recent years, I’ve been going through dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal bleed around this time, which was pretty depressing.

On the contrary, he added: “But I have to say that this January has been happy and calm.”

The blonde singer-songwriter thrilled her audience, providing details about the last months of her health.

‘Several months ago, I had my annual Pap test, which came back abnormal. In fact, I’ve had abnormal Pap tests since I was 17, and through regular Pap tests and colposcopies, my doctors have been on the lookout for any cellular changes that might be occurring,” he explained.

During her last checkup, her healthcare team discovered she had high-grade cervical dysplasia.

Following the discovery, he explained: “I consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be best for me, in order to eliminate the abnormal high-grade precancerous cells.”

Rimes also made it a point to teach her followers the importance of standing up for themselves.

She noted, “You’re not normally under anesthesia for this procedure, but I chose to be.” I’ve had enough trauma in my life, so I prefer to be outside and comfortable. That, my friends, is advocating for your mental well-being and overall comfort, and I HIGHLY recommend it!’

Brandi revealed that LeAnn, her ex-husband’s wife, has been a source of support during her health issues.

Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian (pictured center) had a bitter split in 2010 after he had an affair with LeAnn. However, the trio has since become a happy “modern family.”

It comes after Glanville recently revealed that LeAnn has helped her as she battles stress-induced angioedema.

On her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, she praised the Grammy-winning musician for his gifts of support.

Brandi and her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian had a bitter split in 2010 after he had an affair with the singer. However, the trio has since become a happy “modern family” who often spend holidays together.

The mother-of-two made it clear it was all a thing of the past as she gushed about their “really good” relationship.