ABC News Cancels New Hampshire Debate

ABC News and WMUR have decided to cancel the scheduled Republican primary debate in New Hampshire on Thursday due to a lack of candidate participation.

“Our intent was to host a debate coming out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would be contingent on the candidates and the outcome of the race,” the netowrk wrote in a statement. “As a result, while our robust election coverage will continue, ABC News and WMUR-TV will not be moving forward with Thursday’s Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire.”

We’ve had five great debates in this campaign. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it.

— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 16, 2024

The announcement follows a set deadline by the networks for responses from both former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley regarding their invitations to the debate. As of Tuesday afternoon, neither campaign confirmed their attendance, leading to the cancellation of the event.

