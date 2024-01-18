Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    ABC News Cancels New Hampshire Debate

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , ,
    ABC News Cancels New Hampshire Debate

    ABC News and WMUR have decided to cancel the scheduled Republican primary debate in New Hampshire on Thursday due to a lack of candidate participation.

    “Our intent was to host a debate coming out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would be contingent on the candidates and the outcome of the race,” the netowrk wrote in a statement. “As a result, while our robust election coverage will continue, ABC News and WMUR-TV will not be moving forward with Thursday’s Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire.”

    We’ve had five great debates in this campaign. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it.

    — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 16, 2024

    The announcement follows a set deadline by the networks for responses from both former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley regarding their invitations to the debate. As of Tuesday afternoon, neither campaign confirmed their attendance, leading to the cancellation of the event.

    The post ABC News Cancels New Hampshire Debate appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy