    There’s no question about meeting up at Coachella! Gwen Stefani’s band will perform alongside headliners Doja Cat, Lana del Rey and Tyler, The Creator.

    By Carly Johnson for Dailymail.com

    Published: 19:53 EST, January 16, 2024 | Updated: 19:53 EST, January 16, 2024

    No Doubt fans went into a frenzy on Thursday after it was announced that Gwen Stefani will be reuniting with her bandmates to headline Coachella 2024.

    The singer, who has forged a successful solo career, made the big reveal on Instagram when she shared this year’s festival lineup on her Story.

    Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator will also headline the three-day music extravaganza in California’s Coachella Valley.

    Gwen, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young shared a fun Zoom call video sharing news of the reunion on social media.

    The pop punk band last performed together almost 10 years ago in 2015.

