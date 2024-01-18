The Secret Way Trump Won More Than His Vote Total in Iowa

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

DES MOINES, Iowa—Somehow, they were both right.

Addressing supporters at his caucus after-party outside Des Moines Monday night, Ron DeSantis claimed his second place performance meant his campaign “got our ticket punched out of Iowa.”

Just minutes later, addressing her own supporters down the road, Nikki Haley was even more bullish about her presidential bid, after nipping at DeSantis’ heels in a state where he has long seemed inevitable to finish ahead of her. “I can safely say tonight, Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race,” she said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.