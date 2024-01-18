Trump Wants CNN, NBC Off Air for Spurning His Iowa Victory Speech

Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    By

    Jan 17, 2024
    C-SPAN

    Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at a pair of cable networks not named Fox News for their decision not to air all of his Iowa caucus victory speech as it happened, suggesting that what they did was so heinous that they should “have their licenses, or whatever they have, taken away.”

    The quadruply-indicted GOP candidate mentioned the issue while addressing supporters in New Hampshire, which holds its primary in a week. It’s not the first time the former president threatened retaliation against news agencies whose reporting he’s taken issue with.

    “Last night, it was amazing. NBC and CNN refused to air my victory speech—think of it— because they are crooked, they’re dishonest and, frankly, they should have their licenses or whatever they have taken away.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

