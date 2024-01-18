10-year-old boy hospitalized after being attacked by a shark during a ‘shark tank’ expedition in the Bahamas

Scuba divers observe sharks from a shark tank in the Bahamas. Not the boy in question.

A child from Maryland was hospitalized in the Bahamas after being bitten by a shark.The incident occurred on Atlantis Island during a “shark tank” expedition, local police said.A Massachusetts woman was killed by a shark while paddle boarding near the Bahamas in December.

A 10-year-old boy on a tropical vacation was hospitalized after being attacked by a shark while participating in a “shark tank” expedition on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force released a statement this week confirming that a child from Maryland was bitten by a shark around 4 p.m. local time on Monday.

Authorities cited preliminary reports that said the boy was bitten on the right leg by a shark during a “shark tank” activity at a local resort on the island.

The boy was transported to a hospital where he was receiving medical attention, police said. As of the Monday update, he was in stable condition.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing into the incident.

Police have not publicly identified the resort that offered the “shark tank” activity, and Business Insider could not confirm where the attack occurred.

The incident comes a little more than a month after a Boston woman was killed by a shark off the coast of the Bahamas while paddle boarding in December.

But the odds of being attacked by a shark while swimming are relatively low — just one in 3.75 million, according to the International Wildlife Museum.

