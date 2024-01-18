Demon races to fast start in revenge match

Alex de Minaur will be extra motivated when he faces Italian Matteo Arnaldi later in the afternoon.

Not only is a place in Australia’s third round on the horizon, but Australian legend Lleyton Hewitt believes the world number 10 is out for revenge after last year’s Davis Cup upset.

Arnaldi set Italy on course to victory in the Davis Cup semi-final when he toppled Alexei Popyrin, before De Minaur was rolled by Jannik Sinner.

And the defeat continues to hurt the Australians, with Hewitt admitting to having nightmares about the missed opportunities while suggesting De Minaur would like to face the rising Italian star.

“We want revenge. I still have nightmares of Arnaldi winning a cliffhanger against Alexei Popyrin,” Hewitt, Australia’s Davis Cup captain, said on Wednesday.

“If we could have won that match somehow, we would have lifted the Davis Cup trophy. That’s been tough. That will be in the back of Alex’s mind.”

“It was a tough pill to swallow. To come so close again two years in a row. I know how much it hurts the boys. That will propel them to bigger and better things.”

1.50pm: TENNIS UNDER THE ROOF CAUSES PROBLEMS

Alex de Minaur has gained an early upper hand over Matteo Arnaldi as both players struggle with their serves as they adapt to the conditions under the closed roof of Rod Laver Arena.

The Australian world No. 10 scored just a quarter of his first serves in his opening service game, while Arnaldi managed just 43 percent as both had an early chance with a break point.

de Minaur put pressure on Arnaldi’s serve to win three more break points in the third game, winning a big point at 30-40 with an excellent forehand lob that bounced just inside the baseline.

The 22-year-old Italian tried to answer the lob with a daring ‘tweener’ shot but failed, before De Minaur held serve to claim a 3-1 lead.

1.45pm: DEMON Grabs early break

That’s a good nervous reflection for the Australian, who gets the early break through a wonderful lob that Lleyton Hewitt would have been proud of.

De Minaur created three break points – and managed to convert on the third.

He’s starting to get into the rhythm of this match, and with a quick grab shortly after, he’s built a 3-1 lead.

“That’s a great start in this match for de Minaur. Survives the challenge of his opening service game and starts to get some rhythm with his serve and his second attempt at it,” said Jim Courier.

“He will be off to a good start in 2024.”

1:40 PM: ARNALDI SAVES AN EARLY DEMON BREAK CHANCE

Alex de Minaur has made an early start and almost had a dream start, but it’s clear he’s going to have a falling out with the rising Italian star.

Arnaldi offered an early break point via a double fault, before saving it with a monstrous forehand and then clearing the opener.

However, Arnaldi’s groundstrokes are certainly dangerous, and while he doesn’t have the booming serve of Milos Raonic, he is much better on the court. So this will be a very different match than what De Minaur experienced a few evenings ago.

But early on the score was 1-1.

1.25pm: DEMON ON THE TRACK FOR THE SECOND ROUND CLASH

Alex de Minaur is on the court a little earlier than expected today – after the stunning straight-sets defeat of sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the first match at Rod Laver Arena.

The Australian will be the heavy favorite to progress to the third round when he takes on Matteo Arnaldi, and he should be fresh after a shortened round one match against Milos Raonic, who retired with a hip problem.

Arnaldi defeated Australian Adam Walton in the first round.

“Alex extremely relaxed. Much of this match will be played on his terms,” said Australian great Lleyton Hewitt.

“It’s about clearly holding his service games and going after Arnaldi’s second serve when he gets the chance.

