    Sunshine Coast crash: Toddler fights for life after being hit by a car

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , , , , , ,
    By Eliza Mcphee for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 9:25 PM EST, January 16, 2024 | Updated: 9:41 PM EST, January 16, 2024

    A toddler has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

    The young boy was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Wednesday morning following a ‘vehicle and pedestrian incident’.

    A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics from Daily Mail Australia were called to a medical center on Kensington Drive in Minyama just after 9am.

    The little boy was hit by a car at a private address and suffered serious head and arm injuries.

    He has since been flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital where he continues to fight for life.

    More to come

    A toddler has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast (stock image)

