Sunshine Coast crash: Toddler fights for life after being hit by a car

A toddler has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

The young boy was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Wednesday morning following a ‘vehicle and pedestrian incident’.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to a medical center on Kensington Drive in Minyama just after 9am.

The little boy was hit by a car at a private address and suffered serious head and arm injuries.

He has since been flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital where he continues to fight for life.

More to come