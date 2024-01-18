Floridians Aren’t Letting Bridget Ziegler Forget Sex Scandal

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dozens of students, parents, and members of the LGBTQ community appeared at a Florida school board meeting Tuesday to once more demand the resignation of its most controversial member: Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler.

For close to three hours, the public comment period of the Sarasota County School Board meeting focused on Ziegler and her refusal to step down amid the hypocrisy exposed by her and her husband’s three-way sex scandal.

Several students spoke of the way her anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has made an impact on them and others in the district, with one teenager at the podium saying it was their “lifeline” to pretend to be straight, so they wouldn’t face harassment and hate speech.

