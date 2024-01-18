Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Floridians Aren’t Letting Bridget Ziegler Forget Sex Scandal

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Floridians Aren’t Letting Bridget Ziegler Forget Sex Scandal

    Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Dozens of students, parents, and members of the LGBTQ community appeared at a Florida school board meeting Tuesday to once more demand the resignation of its most controversial member: Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler.

    For close to three hours, the public comment period of the Sarasota County School Board meeting focused on Ziegler and her refusal to step down amid the hypocrisy exposed by her and her husband’s three-way sex scandal.

    Several students spoke of the way her anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has made an impact on them and others in the district, with one teenager at the podium saying it was their “lifeline” to pretend to be straight, so they wouldn’t face harassment and hate speech.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy