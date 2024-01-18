10-Year-Old Maryland Boy Attacked By Shark on Vacation in Bahamas

Laurie Chamberlain via Getty Images

A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was bitten by a shark while on vacation in the Bahamas Monday, according to local police.

The boy was attacked while “participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort” on Paradise Island, the Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed in a Jan. 16 press release.

The boy was bitten on the right leg at approximately 4 p.m., the statement continued. He was transported to a local hospital and is in a stable condition. The exact nature of his injuries are unclear.

