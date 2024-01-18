Vivek Calls on DeSantis, Haley to Drop Out and Just Let Trump Win

Fox News

Vivek Ramaswamy finished fourth in the Iowa caucus, dropped out of the race, endorsed Donald Trump, and is now calling on the other two main candidates in the race to join him on the sidelines.

Shortly after speaking alongside the former president at his rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Ramaswamy showed up on Fox News once more with a message.

“[The GOP electorate] sent a positive message to all of us that Donald Trump needs to be the nominee of this party, and I think Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley would actually at this point do this country and this party a service by stepping aside,” he said on Jesse Watters Primetime.

