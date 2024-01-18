Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    John Oliver claps back at Elon Musk: ‘That’s a thin skin’

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , , , ,
    John Oliver claps back at Elon Musk: ‘That’s a thin skin’

    “He’s definitely sensitive, that is a biological fact,” John Oliver (left) said of Elon Musk (right) in an interview with TMZ.

    Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images; Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

    John Oliver told TMZ that Elon Musk has a “thin skin.”Musk has been beefing with Oliver after the comedian mocked him on “Last Week Tonight.””He’s definitely sensitive. That is a biological fact,” Oliver told TMZ.

    John Oliver says he has no idea why Elon Musk is still beefing with him.

    “You’re going to have to track him down and ask him. I don’t know. That’s a thin skin,” Oliver said of Musk to TMZ on Monday. “I cannot possibly pretend to guess what is in that man’s mind at any time. He seems wounded.”

    “He’s definitely sensitive. That is a biological fact,” Oliver told TMZ.

    Musk slammed Oliver after the British comic had made fun of him on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight.” The episode, which aired in December, mocked Musk’s public behavior and business decisions.

    “It is rather tragic to see an otherwise capable comedian like @iamjohnoliver become weak sauce,” Musk wrote on X on January 2.

    “The reason he is not very funny these days is because he is too keen to pander to wokeness, which is fundamentally a lie, whereas great humor requires revealed truth,” Musk added.

    Oliver told TMZ that he didn’t understand what Musk was referring to when the billionaire accused him of being “woke.”

    “I don’t think he could explain what that means, and I think it means nothing. I don’t know literally what he’s talking about,” Oliver said.

    Oliver picked up two Emmy awards on Monday for his work on “Last Week Tonight.” The comedian has won a total of 16 Emmy awards for the series since 2016.

    Representatives for Oliver and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy