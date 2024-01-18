In new filing, Trump’s lawyers preview possible lines of defense in classified documents case

WASHINGTON– Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers previewed elements of his defense in the criminal case accusing him of illegally withholding classified documents, saying in a motion filed Tuesday that they will dispute prosecutors’ allegations that the estate where the records were stored was unsafe. .

The defense team also said in a lengthy court filing that they are seeking communication between the Justice Department’s prosecution team and President Joe Biden’s associates in hopes of advancing their claims that the classified documents case has “politically motivated” and is designed to damage Trump’s reputation. 2024 campaign.

The brief, which asks a judge to force special counsel Jack Smith’s team to hand over a wealth of information, offers the broadest look yet at possible lines of defense in one of the four criminal cases Trump faces while seeks to capture the Republican nomination. and take back the White House.

It offers a mix of legal analysis and political bombast expected of Team Trump’s motions. For example, he references Trump’s record victory this week in the Iowa caucuses and denounces the charges as “partisan election interference” — familiar statements from the former president’s lawyers that seem intended to appeal to both campaign voters and the judge. presiding over the case.

“The Office of Special Counsel has ignored basic discovery obligations and Department of Justice policies in an effort to support the Biden Administration’s egregious efforts to weaponize the criminal justice system in pursuit of a goal the president Biden cannot achieve on the campaign trail: Slow down President Trump’s main campaign. in the 2024 presidential election,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims, there is no evidence of any coordination between the Justice Department and the White House, which has said it had no prior knowledge of the FBI’s August 2022 search of Trump’s property in Mar- a-Lago, which recovered dozens of classified documents. he had taken when he left the White House. Months later, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith as a special prosecutor as a way to try to insulate the Justice Department from accusations of political bias.

A spokesman for Smith declined to comment Tuesday night. Prosecutors will have a chance to respond to the filing and will likely tell U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that much of the material defense attorneys are seeking is not relevant to the case.

A June 2023 indictment charging Trump with dozens of felonies alleges that investigators found boxes of confidential documents recklessly stored at Mar-a-Lago in spaces that included a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, his bedroom and a storage room. Prosecutors have said that documents he kept, refused to return and in some cases showed to visitors risked jeopardizing not only relations with foreign nations but also the safety of troops and confidential sources.

But defense attorneys said in their motion that they intend to dispute allegations that “Mar-a-Lago was unsafe and that there was a risk that materials stored at those facilities could be compromised.”

They argued that prosecutors should be forced to reveal all information related to what they previously described as “temporary secure locations” at Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties. They argued that such evidence would refute prosecutors’ allegations because the Secret Service took steps to secure the residences and arranged for him to review and discuss classified information.

Trump’s lawyers also referenced what they said was an Energy Department action in June, after the charges were filed, to “retroactively terminate” a security clearance for the former president.

They demanded more information on the matter, saying that evidence of a post-presidential possession of a security clearance was relevant to possible arguments of “bona fide and non-criminal states of mind related to the possession of classified materials.”

The case is currently scheduled for trial on May 20, but that date could be delayed.