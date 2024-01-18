Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Vivek Ramaswamy’s Pathetic Man-Crush on Trump

ABC

Shortly after losing big in Iowa on Monday, Vivek Ramaswamy announced that he was officially retiring his presidential run and backing Donald Trump for president—none of which was at all surprising to anyone who has paid even minimal attention to the polls.

Since initially announcing his candidacy during an interview with Tucker Carlson nearly one year ago, Ramaswamy has seemingly spent just as much time praising Trump as he has attempting to sell voters on choosing him to be their next POTUS. Which has been a great source of amusement, and bafflement, to Jimmy Kimmel.

Though the 39-year-old entrepreneur only managed to snag eight percent of the vote in Iowa, “it wasn’t for a lack of trying,” Kimmel insisted on Tuesday. “He spent a lot of time in Iowa, and before voting began yesterday he went on Twitter to remind voters how much is at stake. As Iowans got ready to vote in the caucus, he wrote: ‘There are two genders. And no, a man cannot become a woman.’”

