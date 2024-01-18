Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Sophie Cachia hints at a split from her AFLW girlfriend Sophie Van De Heuvel after a year of dating, as they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

    Sophie Cachia hints at a split from her AFLW girlfriend Sophie Van De Heuvel after a year of dating, as they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

    By Kinta Walsh-cotton for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 00:42 EST, January 17, 2024 | Updated: 01:05 EST, January 17, 2024

    Sophie Cachia seems to have broken up with her last girlfriend Sophie Van De Heuvel after just over a year of dating.

    The mummy blogger, 33, struck up a romance with the AFLW star, 23, in December 2022, but they have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

    It seems they didn’t spend Christmas or New Year’s together either, as Cachia posted photos of her celebrations with her ‘chosen family’ and Heuvel was nowhere to be seen.

    Since the couple kept their romance private over the course of their relationship, neither of them appear in photos on the other’s feed.

    Daily Mail Australia has contacted Cachia and Heuvel for comment.

    While the couple began dating in December 2022, they were not seen together until April of the following year, when they were seen kissing on BeReal.

    Six months after his acrimonious split from his ex-fiancee, basketball player Maddie Garrick, Cachia was seen kissing in bed with Heuvel on the social media app.

    An influencer watch account shared a phone screenshot that purportedly showed the couple kissing in a bedroom, but only Cachia could be seen in the frame.

    The couple had apparently cuddled up on numerous occasions for photos at BeReal and were first spotted kissing at a concert in Adelaide.

    ‘His new love interest is the spitting image of his ex Maddie. I guess she hasn’t been wrong the 1,000 times she’s told her audience that she has a “type,” the post said.

    The mother-of-two has embarked on a series of failed romances following the breakdown of her marriage to AFL star Jarryd Cachia in 2019.

    Most have been public and short-lived, including an engagement to Maddie and an affair with footballer Alanna Kennedy.

    However, Cachia told the Sydney Morning Herald last year that she wanted to keep her romance with Heuvel more private.

    The influencer, who shares children Florence, six, and Bobby, nine, with her ex-husband Jarryd, described their budding relationship as “quiet and discreet.”

    Cachia went on to explain that she had no intention of flaunting her love as publicly as she did in her past relationships.

