NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson thanks fans, friends and family for their support as he speaks out for the first time since his in-laws and 11-year-old nephew were shot to death in a ‘murder-suicide’ in June.

The 48-year-old is expected to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday.

Jack and Terry Lynn Janway died in Muskogee, OK, in June with their grandson Dalton.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has revealed the “incredibly difficult time” his family has been going through, seven months since his in-laws and nephew were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The seven-time Cup champion, 48, lost three family members: his wife Chandra Janway’s parents, Jack and Terry Lynn Janway, ages 69 and 68, respectively, and his nephew Dalton, 11, in a shooting. in Oklahoma in June 2023.

The Muskogee Police Department reported at the time that a female caller notified officers of a disturbance and that a firearm was involved. When police arrived at the scene, they found a person near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot from further inside, where officers later found two of the three dead.

Now, Johnson shared an update about his family to NBC TODAY Show for the first time since the tragedy occurred last year.

“First of all, thank you for the support,” he said at the beginning. “Friends, family and fans from all over have been incredibly supportive and that has helped us through this incredibly difficult time.

Jimmie Johnson thanked family, friends and fans for their support on NBC’s Today Show, seven months after an apparent murder-suicide in his wife’s family.

Johnson’s mother-in-law, Terry Janway, 68, shot and killed her husband, Jack, 69, and her grandson, Dalton, 11, at the family’s Oklahoma home in Muskogee.

Johnson and his wife Chandra, a former model, have rarely commented on the family tragedy.

“We’re managing as best we can and that’s really all we can do, so thank you for the continued support and support.”

Johnson’s comments come after he announced the rest of his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, which was also during his appearance on NBC on Tuesday.

What’s more, the El Cajon, California, native will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday.

He will then return to competing in the 2024 Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday.

Janway’s home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, seen in June 2023, days after the murder-suicide.

Jimmie and Chandra married in 2004 and share two daughters, Lydia, 9, and Genevieve, 12.

“I am very proud to represent Carvana for our second season of NASCAR, and our fourth season overall as partners, in some of my favorite races,” Johnson said in a statement, according to Forbes.

“Carvana is a fun brand that captures the joy of cars and racing and they do a great job leveraging their partnership with Legacy MC. I’m excited to have the opportunity to win another Daytona 500 trophy in our new Toyota Camry XSE and the paint scheme is sure to be a fan favorite.

Johnson and Chandra, a former model, married in 2004 and share two daughters: Lydia, 9, and Genevieve, 12. Johnson often shares photos of their family time together on Instagram attending sporting events or going on trips. vacation.