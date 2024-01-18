Sofia Vergara steps out in a chic black and brown suit while promoting the upcoming miniseries Griselda in New York

Sofia Vergara stepped out in style on Tuesday while promoting her upcoming Netflix miniseries, Griselda, in New York City.

The 51-year-old actress, who recently shut down a Spanish interviewer, wore a long-sleeved brown blouse with a loose tie along with black pants while heading to a taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Colombia native completed her outfit with pointy black pumps and had a large black coat draped over her shoulders.

Sofia had light brown hair parted in the middle and in soft curls below her shoulders.

The Modern Family star accessorized with large sunglasses, small hoop earrings, and a pendant necklace.

Sofia accentuated her natural beauty with smoky eye makeup and pink lipstick.

The America’s Got Talent judge also shared images of herself Tuesday on Instagram in which she credited her glam team, tagged jewelry from XIV Carats and wrote that she was doing press in New York for Griselda. Sofia also shared a photo to promote her appearance on Tuesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Griselda is an upcoming crime drama based on the life of famous cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco, known as the ‘Godmother of Cocaine’.

Sofía plays Griselda, who died in September 2012 in Colombia at the age of 69, and is also a co-producer of the Netflix miniseries scheduled to premiere on the streaming service on January 25.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, previously played drug lord Griselda in the 2018 Lifetime TV movie Cocaine Godmother.

Sofia has been busy promoting the series and visited the Good Morning America studios in New York City on Monday to talk about the six-episode series directed by Andrés Baiz, 49, who previously directed Narcos.

She also recently opened up about what her life has been like over the past six months since legally separating from her second husband, Joe Manganiello, 47, after seven years of marriage.

“I’ve moved on,” she told CBS Sunday Morning of her divorce. ‘You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew [the press attention] was going to happen You can’t hide those things.

The Colombia native appears in a still from the Netflix series Griselda as the late drug trafficker Griselda Blanco.

Sofia continued: ‘It wasn’t bad. I think I have to say that the press was very respectful and very kind.

‘And I thought they were going to invent more things, and you know how it usually is. He surprised me and, you know, they, they just said what it was and that was it.

Sofia in a November interview with Glamor talked about her experience filming Griselda.

“That was a really crazy, challenging job, because I had to spend three hours doing my hair and makeup before we started filming, and then an hour taking the whole damn thing off before I went to bed,” Sofia told Glamor.

‘That was really crazy. I’m very excited because we are going to do a big press tour in January and there will be a lot of Latin actors on it. I think they are the best actors in Latin America. We were able to have them for the series because it is half in English and half in Spanish,’ said Sofía, who is also a co-producer of the series.

Sofia was photographed wearing a long black coat over her dress on Tuesday night in New York.

The TV star smiled as she posed for photographers while in the Big Apple.

The popular actress has more than 32.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Sofia has been busy promoting her new high-profile project.

Sofia and Joe announced in July that they had separated and were divorcing after seven years of marriage.

Just two days after announcing their split, the True Blood actor filed for divorce, listing the date of their separation as July 2, while citing the reason for the end of their marriage as “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple did not have children together, but Sofía has a son Manolo, 32, from her previous marriage.

Sofia has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2020.