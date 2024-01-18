LIVE BUSINESS: Inflation rises to 4%; BP confirms Auchincloss as CEO; GSK sells stake in Haleon

<!–

Consumer price inflation rose for the first time in 10 months in December, jumping from 3.9 per cent to 4 per cent, new data from the Office for National Statistics shows. The rise was a shock against forecasts that the rate would be cut to 3.8 percent and will give the Bank of England pause for thought as it considers interest rate cuts this year.

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am Companies with trading reports and updates today include BP, GSK, Haleon, 888, Mulberry, Pearson and Wizz Air. Read the Business Live blog from Wednesday 17 January below.

