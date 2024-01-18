Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Boujikian discusses developmental projects with UNDP delegation

    Jan 17, 2024

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, Georges Boujikian, on Wednesday met with a delegation from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Industry, Engineer Chantal Akl. The meeting focused on potential collaboration projects between the international organization and the Ministry of Industry.

    The participants agreed to initiate industrial projects related to slaughterhouses, cardboard production, and automation. Subsequent meetings will be held for further follow-up.

