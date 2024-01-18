Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Enemy shells outskirts of Tyr Harfa, Al-Jebin; unmanned drones conduct consecutive airstrikes in Al-Dhaira and Yarin, target house in Aita al-Shaab

    NNA – Artillery shelling by the Israeli enemy on Wednesday targeted the outskirts of Tyr Harfa, Al-Jebin, and Shayhin.nbsp;

    At approximately 10:15 am today, an unmanned enemy drone carried out consecutive airstrikes on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Al-Dhaira and Yarin.

    Additionally, another Israeli enemy unmanned drone targeted a house near a mosque in the upper neighborhood of Aita al-Shaab, resulting in the house catching fire.nbsp;

    Following the incident, firefighting teams rushed to the scene to control the blaze, with no reported human casualties.

