Arab Parliament renews support for one China principle, commends supportive position to Palestine against occupation’s aggression

NNA – The Arab Parliament renewed its position in support for the one China principle, and its opposition to the so-called quot;Taiwan independencequot; and interference in the internal affairs of China, and backing its legitimate right to maintain its territorial integrity and full sovereignty over it, stressing that the principle of one China is well-established in Arab foreign policy, adding that the recent elections that took place in Taiwan shall not affect the one China principle emphasized constantly by the Arab Parliament in all relevant occasions, including the high-level official meetings held by the Arab Parliamentrsquo;s delegation with Senior Officials during its recent visit to the People#39;s Republic of China last August.

The Arab Parliament reiterated its appreciation to the honorable stands of the People#39;s Republic of China in support of the Palestinian question, and commended the statements made by Chinarsquo;s Minister of Foreign Affairs during his recent tour to a number of Arab and Afri-can countries, in which he condemned the atrocity crimes committed by the occupying Power (Israel) against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the Arab Parliament also praised Chinarsquo;s rejectionist stance to forced displacement schemes of the Palestinian people, as well as its rejection of attempts to eliminate the Palestinian question.

The Arab Parliament underlined that the People#39;s Republic of China is a friendly country linked to the Arab States with strong strategic relations at all levels, besides cultural and civilizational commonalities between the Arab and Chinese peoples, and the Arab Parliament reiterated its keenness to enhance and develop these relations notably at the parliamentary level through the growing relations between the Arab Parliament and the Standing Committee of the National People#39;s Congress (Parliament of the People#39;s Republic of China).

nbsp;

nbsp;

========