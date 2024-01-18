Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Macron: France stayed out of coalition against Houthis to avoid ‘escalation’

    Jan 17, 2024

    NNA – France stayed out of a Britain-US coalition thatnbsp;carried out airstrikesnbsp;against Iran-backed Houthi rebels who have attacked shipping in the Red Sea as Paris feared an escalation, says French President Emmanuel Macron.

    ldquo;France has decided not to join a coalition that has carried out pre-emptive strikes against the Houthis on their soil. Why? Precisely because we have a position that seeks to avoid any escalation,rdquo; Macron told reporters, emphasizing that the subject was not ldquo;militaryrdquo; but ldquo;diplomatic.rdquo;–AFP

