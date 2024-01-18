Qatar, France dispatch medicine to Gaza for captives amid ongoing conflict, escalating regional tensions

Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    NNA – Qatar and France have dispatched a shipment of medicine to Gaza for hostages under Hamas custody. This action follows the first agreement mediated by France and Qatar between Israel and Hamas since the breakdown of a weeklong ceasefire in November.

    The medicines will be transported through Egypt, handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, and then delivered to Hamas. In addition to the hostages, the deal includes the provision of extra medicine and humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

    This agreement emerges amidst a prolonged conflict surpassing 100 days, escalating tensions across the Middle East, with recent strikes and counterstrikes from northern Iraq to the Red Sea.nbsp;

