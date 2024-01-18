Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for January 17, 2024

    Jan 17, 2024

    An-Nahar:nbsp;

    Most violent day of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanonnbsp;

    Nidaa Al-Watan:

    Israel launches fiercest airstrikes on #39;Al-Saloukirsquo;

    Hezbollah denies infiltration attemptsnbsp;

    Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

    Escalation in southern Lebanon as israel signals readiness for wider confrontation

    Mikati from Davos calls for diplomatic resolution

    Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

    Israeli show of strength in southern Lebanon: Paris and Washington not discouraged yet from mediation efforts

