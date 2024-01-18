Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for January 17, 2024

NNA -nbsp;
An-Nahar:nbsp;
Most violent day of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanonnbsp;
Nidaa Al-Watan:
Israel launches fiercest airstrikes on #39;Al-Saloukirsquo;
Hezbollah denies infiltration attemptsnbsp;
Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;
Escalation in southern Lebanon as israel signals readiness for wider confrontation
Mikati from Davos calls for diplomatic resolution
Al-Akhbar:nbsp;
Israeli show of strength in southern Lebanon: Paris and Washington not discouraged yet from mediation efforts
