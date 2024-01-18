Kuwait Forms First Government Under New Emir and Prime Minister

NNA – Kuwait on Wednesday formed a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah, the state news agency said.nbsp;

It is the country#39;s first cabinet after the death of its previous ruler.nbsp;

Kuwait#39;s new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al Sabah came to power in December after his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf died.nbsp;

The prime minister appointed Emad Mohammed al-Atiqi as oil minister for the OPEC producer, Anwar Ali al-Mudhaf as finance minister and Abdullah Ali al-Yahya as the country#39;s foreign minister.–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.