    Kuwait Forms First Government Under New Emir and Prime Minister

    Jan 17, 2024

    NNA – Kuwait on Wednesday formed a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah, the state news agency said.nbsp;

    It is the country#39;s first cabinet after the death of its previous ruler.nbsp;

    Kuwait#39;s new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al Sabah came to power in December after his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf died.nbsp;

    The prime minister appointed Emad Mohammed al-Atiqi as oil minister for the OPEC producer, Anwar Ali al-Mudhaf as finance minister and Abdullah Ali al-Yahya as the country#39;s foreign minister.–agenciesnbsp;

