NNA -nbsp;Oil prices marked a decrease today, Wednesday, amidst the impact of a robust U.S. dollar, which reached its highest point in a month. The global benchmark, Brent crude futures, saw a decrease of 0.65 percent settling at $77.45 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) concluded at $71.92 a barrel, experiencing a slight decline of 0.66 percent.–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.