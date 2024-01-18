Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Paul F. Tompkins Takes on Comedians Who Only Aim to Offend

    Paul F. Tompkins Takes on Comedians Who Only Aim to Offend

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Mindy Tucker

    Paul F. Tompkins is widely considered to be among the best comedy podcast guests of all time. But he doesn’t let that pressure get to him because, as he offers up humbly, “I don’t believe it.”

    The 55-year-old comedian has done it all in his close to four decades of comedy, from sketch to stand-up to voicing animated characters on shows like Bojack Horseman and Bob’s Burgers. But among his greatest comedic achievements are the hundreds of hours he’s spent improvising in character with Scott Aukerman and others on the Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast.

    In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Tompkins discusses how that experience has helped to shape his comic sensibility and bring him the ideal level of fame and respect within the comedy world. He also opens up about starting his career alongside alleged insurrectionist Jake Johnston, why he never wants to work with Bill Maher again, and the problem with comedians who believe their only job is to offend.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

