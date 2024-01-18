Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Netanyahu Accused of Risking WWIII to Save His Own Skin

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , , ,
    Netanyahu Accused of Risking WWIII to Save His Own Skin

    Amir Levy/Getty Images

    The Middle East is sitting on a powder keg and the longer the tensions continue to escalate the greater chance of the region spiraling to a point where Iran and the U.S. could be drawn into a full-blown war through their respective proxies.

    Iran entered the conflict directly for the first time Monday night, hitting Israeli and ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria. While U.S. and U.K. forces have carried out strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen.

    The focal point of the confrontation emanates from Israel’s bloody and brutal campaign in Gaza; critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are claiming that he is prolonging the war to save his own political career.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy