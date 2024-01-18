Netanyahu Accused of Risking WWIII to Save His Own Skin

Amir Levy/Getty Images

The Middle East is sitting on a powder keg and the longer the tensions continue to escalate the greater chance of the region spiraling to a point where Iran and the U.S. could be drawn into a full-blown war through their respective proxies.

Iran entered the conflict directly for the first time Monday night, hitting Israeli and ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria. While U.S. and U.K. forces have carried out strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The focal point of the confrontation emanates from Israel’s bloody and brutal campaign in Gaza; critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are claiming that he is prolonging the war to save his own political career.

