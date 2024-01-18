Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    New Hampshire GOP debate CANCELED after Nikki Haley said she would only face Trump and Biden: Ron DeSantis accuses her of being ‘afraid’ about life-and-death primaries

    The New Hampshire Republican debate scheduled for Thursday night was officially canceled after Republican challenger Nikki Haley said she would only debate former President Donald Trump, or President Joe Biden.

    A day after the Iowa caucuses, the presidential race shifted to New Hampshire, with the Granite State a do-or-die affair for Haley, who came in third in Iowa but is within striking distance of Trump in some New York polls. Hampshire.

    During her speech to supporters Monday night at the West Des Moines Marriott, Haley proclaimed that she would make the primary a “two-person race.”

    On Tuesday he started acting like this.

    ‘We have had five great debates in this campaign. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has dodged them all. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will be with Donald Trump or Joe Biden. I look forward to it,” he posted on X on Tuesday morning.

    Thursday night’s planned debate in New Hampshire was canceled after Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley (R) said Tuesday that she would only debate former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, not participate in a rematch with the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (left).

    On Tuesday morning, Nikki Haley posted on X that “the next debate I’m doing” will be against former President Donald Trump, the Republican primary frontrunner, or President Joe Biden. The tweet indicated that she would not face Florida Governor Ron DeSantis again on the New Hampshire stage.

    A day after the Iowa caucuses, the presidential race moved to New Hampshire, with the Granite State a do-or-die proposition for Nikki Haley (pictured), who came in third in Iowa but is within striking distance of Trump in some New Hampshire Polls.

    The move angered his rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who came in a distant second to Trump in Iowa but has been polling by single digits in New Hampshire.

    “Nikki Haley is afraid to debate because she doesn’t want to answer tough questions like how she got rich from Boeing after giving them millions in taxpayer donations as governor of South Carolina,” DeSantis posted on X on Tuesday.

    “The reality is that she is not running for the nomination, but to be Trump’s vice president,” the Florida governor said.

    He said his refusal to debate amounted to a “snub” of New Hampshire voters and criticized Trump for doing the same.

    Trump did not participate in any Republican primary debates and beat DeSantis in Iowa by about 30 points.

    DeSantis had staked much of his campaign on performing well against Trump in Iowa, while blocking Haley’s rise.

    None of the objectives were fully met.

    “I look forward to debating two empty podiums in the Granite State this week,” DeSantis said.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded an hour later, saying Haley was “afraid” to debate. After a disappointing second-place finish in Iowa, DeSantis has vowed to press on, even though he trails Trump and Haley in New Hampshire.

    Former President Donald Trump delivers a victory speech Monday night in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. Trump easily won the Iowa caucuses over DeSantis and Haley, with DeSantis a distant second. DeSantis had agreed to debate again but Haley refused

    The debate hosts, ABC News and WMUR-TV, announced later Tuesday that Thursday’s debate had been canceled.

    “Our intention was to host a debate out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would depend on the candidates and the outcome of the race,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement.

    Trump, Haley, Trump and DeSantis qualified for the Granite State debate, as did former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who dropped out of the presidential debate on Wednesday.

    “As a result, while our robust election coverage will continue, ABC News and WMUR-TV will not move forward with Thursday’s Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire,” the spokesperson said.

    CNN also planned to hold a Republican debate on Sunday, January 21, two days before the New Hampshire primary.

