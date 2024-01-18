David Beckham has shared a sweet tribute to his friends Gabe Turner and Ben Winston after winning an Emmy in the Best Live Variety category.

The 48-year-old owner of Inter Miami FC posted congratulatory messages to the duo who participated in the team behind Elton John’s Farewell from Dodgers Stadium performance.

Sharing photos of the moment they received their gongs on stage, David sweetly wrote: ‘I’m so happy for you. Well done, amazing!’

David also shared a photo of Gabe and Ben with their awards along with a photo of their moms, writing, “Your moms look down on you and are so proud.”

Ben, who is a producer on The Kardashians, has already picked up his fair share of Emmys for The Late Late Show and the Adele special One Night Only.

David Beckham has shared a sweet tribute to his friends Gabe Turner and Ben Winston after winning an Emmy in the Best Live Variety category.

The Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium team poses in the press room with the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special

Gabe also received an Emmy in 2029 for producing Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool.

Earlier this year, the former professional footballer participated in a Q&A session with producer Ben to launch the Lira Winston Scholarships.

The award marked Elton’s new EGOT status as he joined one of the most exclusive clubs in the entertainment industry.

Despite the monumental achievement, Elton was not present in Los Angeles to accept the award, having been absent from the show due to his recent knee surgery.

This year’s Emmys included several high-profile wins for British actors, including Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, who won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the hit HBO show, which ended its fourth and final season. last year.

The coveted EGOT status includes the initials of the major television, music, film and theater awards: the Emmy, the Grammy, the Oscar and the Tony, respectively.

Elton became the 19th person to win all four awards in competitive categories, although six other people achieved EGOT status through honorary awards.

Since he could not be present at the Emmys, the special’s executive producer, Ben Winston, gave the acceptance speech.

Ben pictured with Romeo Beckham and David with his friend Dave Gardner

Sharing photos of the moment they received their gongs on stage, David sweetly wrote: ‘I’m so happy for you. Well done, amazing!’

“We knew this was going to be historic because it was going to be Elton’s last show in North America,” Winston said.

“We didn’t know it was going to be historic because he was going to win against a man who has created the soundtrack of all our lives, who has done so many good things for society, who is all our heroes… we did it.” “I didn’t know that was going to give him an EGOT,” he added.

Elton was also represented at the ceremony by her husband David Furnish.

Furnish, a filmmaker who married the singer-songwriter in 2014, having previously established a common-law partnership in 2005, was present to represent her husband.

He could be seen smiling proudly as he held two of Dodger Stadium’s special Emmy Awards in the winners’ room.

Furnish said her husband “screamed loudly” when they called him in the middle of the night in the UK to tell him he had become an EGOT winner.

“He had his left knee replaced, which isn’t surprising when you think about how many pianos he jumped off of,” Elton’s husband added.

Despite the monumental achievement, Elton was not present in Los Angeles to accept the award, having been absent from the show due to his recent knee surgery.

Her husband David Furnish was present and proudly showed off the Emmy Awards from the special.

John’s appearance at Dodger Stadium capped the North American leg of his farewell tour, which has grossed nearly $1 billion, according to Billboard.

The hitmaker later addressed his fans on Instagram with a post in which he gushed that he was “on cloud nine” after winning.

“Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am deeply grateful,” he added.

John said he was “heartbroken” at not being able to attend in person, noting that he had recently undergone “knee surgery.”

He jokingly added a “gentle reminder” that the surgery may have been a “reminder” of a “life spent jumping off pianos,” which he illustrated with an old performance photograph.

‘My sincere thanks to the Academy and to all those who took the time to vote. This award reflects the collective effort and creativity of an incredible team…’ he continued.