Galaxy Leader operator Japanese Nippon Yusen suspends Red Sea shipping

NNA – Japanese shipping firm Nippon Yusen – NYK Line – announced it is rerouting all its vessels away from the Red Sea, citing the escalating security escalations in the area.

quot;We have suspended navigation through the Red Sea by all ships we operate,quot; a spokesperson for the firm toldnbsp;AFP, adding the decision was to quot;ensure the safety of crews.quot;

Over the past week, the US and UK carried out a series of aggressions against Yemen, including strikes on the capital Sanaa and the coastal governorate of Hodeidah. This raisednbsp;global fearsnbsp;of a cycle of new escalations, especially after Yemen declared an quot;inevitablequot;nbsp;responsenbsp;is coming.–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

================R.H.