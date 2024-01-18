Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Galaxy Leader operator Japanese Nippon Yusen suspends Red Sea shipping

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Japanese shipping firm Nippon Yusen – NYK Line – announced it is rerouting all its vessels away from the Red Sea, citing the escalating security escalations in the area.

    quot;We have suspended navigation through the Red Sea by all ships we operate,quot; a spokesperson for the firm toldnbsp;AFP, adding the decision was to quot;ensure the safety of crews.quot;

    Over the past week, the US and UK carried out a series of aggressions against Yemen, including strikes on the capital Sanaa and the coastal governorate of Hodeidah. This raisednbsp;global fearsnbsp;of a cycle of new escalations, especially after Yemen declared an quot;inevitablequot;nbsp;responsenbsp;is coming.–agenciesnbsp;

    By

