NNA – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated on Wednesday that achieving victory over Russia in the war nearing its second year will require quot;timequot; and support from Western countries.nbsp;

He added during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, quot;In 2024, the priority is to expel Russia from our skies because whoever controls the airspace will determine when and how the war will end.quot;–AFP

==========R.H.