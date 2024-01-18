Pakistan Says Iran Strike in Its Territory Killed 2 Children

Iranian Army/West Asia News Agency via Reuters

Pakistan on Wednesday accused neighboring Iran of violating Pakistani airspace and carrying out a strike that led to the deaths of two children.

Islamabad’s Foreign Ministry released a statement expressing “strong condemnation” for the “unprovoked violation” of Pakistani airspace hours after Iranian state media said missiles and drones had destroyed bases of the militant group Jaish al-Adl on Tuesday. “This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” Pakistan’s statement read.

The strike comes after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards carried out attacks in Iraq and Syria, with the latter targeting sites associated with ISIS after the group claimed responsibility for bombings which killed 86 people in Iran this month. Jaish al-Adl or “Army of Justice,” a separatist militant group seeking independence for Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, has previously attacked the Iranian military in the Pakistani-border area.

Read more at The Daily Beast.