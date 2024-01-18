Jeff Brazier’s wife Kate, 34, reveals she “doesn’t want children of her own” but was afraid to admit it for “fear of being judged.”

Jeff Brazier’s wife Kate revealed that she “doesn’t want kids of her own” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old is married to TV presenter Jeff, 44, and is stepmother to her two sons Bobby, 20, and Freddie, 19, whom she shares with the late Jade Goody.

Big Brother star Jade has died at the age of 27 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Reflecting on her life in a new post, Kate said she doesn’t think she wants to have her own children, but is afraid to admit it for “fear of being judged.”

She wrote: ‘Hello everyone, I’m Kate. I am 34 years old. The thought of turning 35 terrifies me and I don’t know why.

‘I have been with my husband for a decade and am a stepmother to two children. Marriage is my greatest teacher and the work we have done together is what I am most proud of.

‘I don’t think I want to have my own children. For a long time I felt like I couldn’t say that out loud for fear of being judged.’

Bobby has had a busy few months appearing on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

He was paired with Dianne Buswell and the pair reached the final together, in which Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola lifted the Glitterball Trophy.

Bobby and Dianne seemed very close after rehearsals for the Strictly tour last week.

The EastEnders actor and the professional dancer, 34, were busy working on their routines before returning to the hotel where they seemed very affectionate with each other.

He hugged her head before touching her mouth with his finger after getting out of a taxi.

It came after Bobby called Dianne the ‘love of his life’ in a recent TikTok video that Sun The claims led one of his followers to call him “disrespectful” to Dianne’s partner, Joe Sugg.

(LR) Bobby, Freddie, Jeff and Kate appear together on a family holiday in Mauritius over New Year’s.

The publication also reports that the clip prompted Bobby to respond to another comment, which has now been deleted, that read, “He’s not really fighting these accusations by saying things like that,” and he wrote in response, “It’s not my job.” Overcome the accusations.’

He avoided responding to comments about Joe, as one other supposedly said: “It proves that he’s not the nice, cheeky guy he pretends to be…so disrespectful.”

However, some fans jumped to Bobby’s defense, with one writing: “Why do people assume that if someone says they are the love of my life they do so romantically? The love of my life is my best friend.’

Another agreed: ‘Aww leave Bobby alone, he’s just being nice or it’s not allowed, bless him he deserves respect.’ Don’t knock down.’

The actor, who plays Freddie Slater in the BBC soap, made the revelation about his feelings on TikTok earlier this week.

As she ran to the shops, she said: ‘As you all know, Dianne is the love of my life. So this morning I’m going to make him some carrot muffins that he likes.

He then gave his creation to the dancer, who declared, “Very, very good!”

The Strictly Come Dancing UK live tour begins its 30-date leg on January 19 in Birmingham and will travel across the country.

Celebrities including Angela Scanlon, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Annabel Croft, Bobby and Ellie will join the strictly professional dancers on the UK-wide tour.

Since the series ended, Dianne has revealed her surprising career plans and said she has “other ambitions.”

speaking to Heat magazine, the Australian star revealed that she really wants to act.

She said: ‘Next year will be my eighth year on Strictly and I’ve been very lucky with all my partners. Everyone has contributed something different and you learn a lot from each one.

But I also have other ambitions. “I always wanted to immerse myself in acting, so I would like to try to explore that.”

Bobby has had a busy few months appearing on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing with his professional partner Dianne Buswell.

Dianne is a woman of many talents: she went from being a hairdresser to dancing while also designing a casual clothing range, Buswellness.

If she returns to Strictly for the 2024 series, Dianne will be one of the BBC show’s longest-serving dancers.

In her first year, back in 2017, Dianne worked with Reverend Richard Coles.

A year later, she teamed up with social media star Joe Sugg and the pair made it all the way to the finals, while also falling in love.