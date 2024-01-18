NATO needs a ‘warfare transformation’ and the West must shift its mindset ‘towards an era where anything can happen’, says a top alliance official amid rising fears of World War II

A top NATO soldier on Wednesday called on public and private actors in the West to prepare for an era in which anything can happen at any time, including fighting a war.

“We need a wartime transformation of NATO,” said the head of the alliance’s powerful Military Committee, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, as he opened a two-day meeting of national defense chiefs in Brussels.

He noted that in the past, NATO governments and companies lived in an era when everything was plentiful, predictable, controllable and focused on efficiency.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, they have had to adapt their thinking to “an era in which anything can happen at any time, an era in which we must expect the unexpected, an era in which we must focus on effectiveness to be fully effective,” said he.

His comments come at a time when military aid is being held up or limited by political wrangling in the United States and the European Union.

The British Challenger 2 tank moves during the Winter Camp 23 military exercises near Tapa, Estonia

The commander of the French AWACS squadron, a lieutenant colonel named Richard, talks to crew members aboard one of four French surveillance planes as it carries out a 10-hour mission Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Bauer promised continued NATO assistance to Ukraine.

“Ukraine will receive our support every day, because the outcome of this war will determine the fate of the world,” he said.

Experts told MailOnline yesterday that several global ‘fault lines’ could drag Europe into a third world war, and that Britain is seriously underprepared for that.

General Sir Richard Barrons warned that Britain is seriously underprepared for a conflict with Russia, and urged the government to invest heavily in rebuilding the armed forces to meet the challenge.

“Russia is clearly angry and rearming, so their capabilities will be restored and when the shooting in Ukraine stops, Russia will blame us,” he told MailOnline.

“We are already in confrontation with Russia. At this point we have chosen to do very little about it.

Oil depot in occupied Donetsk, Ukraine, on fire after rocket attack

Ukrainian soldiers duck under cover during artillery fire as Ukrainian National Guard soldiers hold their positions in the snow-covered Serebryan Forest

Ukrainian soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard maintain their positions in the snow-covered Serebryan Forest

Ukrainian wounded soldiers are evacuated in an ambulance to a hospital as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Oblast

‘During the Cold War, the military was ready to fight at any time, with four hours’ notice. When the Cold War ended and there was no sense of survival for Britain, that was all dismantled.

“Now we need five to 10 years’ notice for a Russian surprise attack to be able to deal with it. It is deeply disappointing.”

Retired US Army Brigadier General Kevin Ryan also told MailOnline that a lack of preparation on NATO’s part could prompt Putin to attack.

Until recently, it didn’t seem like Russia could build an army good enough to enforce that demand. But if Russia continues to succeed in expanding its forces and increasing military production, we must prepare.

“Preparing could be enough to prevent a wider war. If you don’t get ready, you can invite one,” he concluded.

Ben Hodges, commander of the US military in Europe between 2014 and 2018, added: “If the civilian leadership doesn’t think there is a threat, they won’t be able to act fast enough.

“Our leaders need to talk to us like adults. It doesn’t mean you’re a scaremonger, it means you’re taking precautions, and that’s exactly what we should be doing.”

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of Western reluctance to support Kiev and fears an escalation of the war with Russia could prolong the fighting for years.

Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blasted European Union allies for what he called their insufficient support for Kiev and urged them to step up their efforts.

At the same time, he said he was confident the bloc would approve the proposed €50 billion aid package for Kiev at an upcoming emergency summit in February, although the EU failed to agree on the deal at an EU summit in December because of opposition. from Hungary.

Germany itself is preparing for war with Russia, with leaked documents revealing a step-by-step doomsday guide to how Russia will escalate the conflict in Ukraine into all-out war in just 18 months.

The secret ‘Alliance Defense 2025’ document details how Russia will mobilize an additional 200,000 soldiers in Russia before launching a spring offensive against Ukrainian forces this spring.