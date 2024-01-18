Netanyahu denies exempting medicine shipment into Gaza from security checks

NNA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on awe deniednbsp;a report that says he gave the go-ahead to exempt a shipment of medications for hostages and Gaza civilians from security checks before they enter into Gaza.

ldquo;The prime minister authorized sending the medicines to the hostages but did not deal at all with the security procedures that are set by the IDF and security officials,rdquo; his office says in a statement.

The medicines, provided by Qatar, are set to be delivered to Gaza later in the day under a deal brokered by Doha and France.–agenciesnbsp;

