    Pope condemns Iran strike on Iraq, appeals against escalation

    NNA -nbsp;Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the Iranian missile attack on the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, and urged all parties to avoid an escalation of conflicts in the Middle East.

    quot;I express my closeness and solidarity with the victims, all civilians, of the missile attack that hit an urban area of Erbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan,quot; Francis said during his weekly audience at the Vatican.

    quot;Good relations between neighbours are not built with similar actions, but with dialogue and collaboration. I ask everyone to avoid any step that fuels tension in the Middle East and other war scenarios,quot; he added.

    Francis called for prayers for the quot;many victims of warquot;, mentioning specifically Ukraine, Gaza and other Palestinian territory, and Israel. — Reuters

