    Information Minister, Omani Ambassador discuss means to strengthen bilateral relations

    NNA – Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, on Wednesday welcomed the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Lebanon, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saadi, at his office in the ministry.nbsp;

    The meeting focused on the means to bolster bilateral relations and cooperation, building on a recent visit by the minister to the Sultanate.

    The two officials engaged in talks to enhance the already existing diplomatic ties between Lebanon and Oman, exploring avenues for collaborative efforts.

