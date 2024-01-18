Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Makary meets leadership of Lebanese Libraries Association

    By

    Jan 17, 2024

    NNA – Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, on Wednesday welcomed the President of the Lebanese Libraries Association, Basma Chibani, and the Secretary-General, Roudaina Shuja. The meeting took place at the minister#39;s office in the ministry.

    Following the meeting, Chibani stated, quot;Minister Makary was briefed today on the upcoming conference scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 17, titled #39;Digitization and the Role of Libraries in Digitization and Preserving Cultural Heritage in Lebanon.#39; The conference, hosted at the ESCWA headquarters, will witness regional participation, including several countries from the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa).quot;

    Chibani further explained that the conference, which will be held in collaboration with ESCWA and the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, will feature both physical attendance at the ESCWA headquarters and simultaneous online participation through live streaming for those outside Lebanon who cannot attend in person.

    ldquo;His Excellency, the Minister of Information, has informed us that efforts are underway in coordination with the France to preserve the archives of Radio Lebanon and Tele Liban. As a library association, we are keen on participating in this initiative. We expressed our hope to Minister Makary that this archiving endeavor becomes an integral part of the conference scheduled for next May,rdquo; Makary concluded.nbsp;

