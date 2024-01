NNA – Caretaker Justice Minister, Judge Henri Khoury, on Wednesday welcomed in his office at the ministry the Administrative Board of the Judges#39; Association led by Judge Antoine Issa Khoury.

Discussions during the meeting revolved around judicial and legal matters. The conversation delved into the topic of the independence of the judiciary and the activation and approval of legislative proposals related to it.

