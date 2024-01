NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Wednesday received in his office, the leader of ldquo;Unsubjugated Francerdquo; Jean-Luc Melenchon, at the head of a parliamentary delegation representing the party.

During the meeting, Caretaker Minister Bou Habib expressed appreciation for ldquo;the French peoplersquo;s solidarity with Lebanon in order to preserve its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.rdquo;

